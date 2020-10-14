Nigeria Flash Update: COVID-19 in Nigeria passes the 60,000-case mark (14 October 2020)

As of 13 October, out of 558,313 samples tested, 60,430 cases were confirmed throughout the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These include 7,372 active cases, 51,943 discharged patients and 1,115 fatalities.

Weekly fatalities figures are at the lowest with only two deaths recorded last week. Lower numbers of new infections were also noted last week. However, the NCDC warns lower daily counts of new infections could be attributed to reduced testing, as the two million tests target initially set for the end of July is yet to be achieved.

There are currently 23 active cases in Adamawa State for a total 248 confirmed cases, four active cases in Borno State for 745 confirmed cases, and 5 active cases in Yobe State for 79 confirmed cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic. Both Borno State and Adamawa State did not announce any new cases last week.

Borno State Government has announced that state schools will reopen on 26 October, following reopening of schools in other parts of the country, including Abuja Federal Capital Territory. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has reiterated warnings of a second wave of widespread COVID-19 infections. Across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, partners have been scaling up support to government in implementing safety measures including the disinfection of school facilities, installation of handwashing points and training of teachers/school managers among others ahead of the reopening.