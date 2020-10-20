Nigeria Flash Update: Active cases decrease, many fear new infections with return to school and nationwide protests (20 October 2020)

As of 20 October, out of 590,635 samples tested since the onset of the pandemic, 61,558 cases were confirmed throughout the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These include 3,736 active cases, 56,697 discharged patients and 1,125 fatalities.

The number of active cases has decreased by more than 50 per cent in a week, with 4,876 cases discharged between 12 and 18 October. More than 92 per cent of total cases have now recovered.

None of the north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have recorded new COVID-19 cases over the past week. There are no more active cases in Adamawa State, while four cases remain active in Borno State and five in Yobe State. Borno State has recorded a total of 745 cases so far, Adamawa State, 248 cases, and Yobe State, 79 cases.

Ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality and return to school have sparked concerns of further spread of the disease and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned of a spike in infections over the next two weeks.