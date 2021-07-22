Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites - Maiduguri LGA (Local Government Areas) (22 July 2021)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern state of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. Usually, heavy rainfalls are accompanied by strong winds causing serious damage to shelters of IDPs.

Between 15 and 21 July 2021, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 4 collective settlement and 4 camps in Maiduguri LGA were assessed. The worst-hit of the collective settlements assessed was El-miskin camp i, in Old maiduguri Ward of Jere LGA where a heavy rainfall damaged 70 shelters, affecting an estimated 356 individuals.

In total, 213 shelters were either damaged or flooded by storms, leaving a total of 213 households with immediate need for shelter. There was no casualty as a result of the storms.

There is a major need of WASH, Shelter repair kits and shelter. As a preventive measure against flooding, most IDP sites need good drainage systems and the use of sand bags to channel the water flow.