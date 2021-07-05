Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites - Maiduguri LGA (02 July 2021)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern state of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. Usually, heavy rainfalls are accompanied by strong winds causing serious damage to shelters of IDPs.

Between 24 and 30 June 2021, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 3 collective settlement in Maiduguri LGA were assessed. The worst-hit of the collective settlements assessed was Yejiwa camp in Maisandari Ward of Maiduguri LGA where a heavy rainfall damaged 12 shelters, affecting an estimated 63 individuals.

In total, 25 shelters were damaged by storms, leaving a total of 25 households without shelter. There was no casualty as a result of the storms.

There is a major need of shelter repair kits, shelter and WASH. As a preventive measure against flooding, most IDP sites need good drainage systems and the use of sand bags to channel the water flow.