Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (30 July 2020)

Jere, Maiduguri and Konduga LGA (Local Government Area)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 30 July 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall between the 25th - 30th of July 2020. Overall, 4 camps were affected in Jere, Maiduguri and Konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the Shuwari 5 camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council where a heavy rainfall left 10 makeshift shelters damaged and an estimated 367 individuals without shelter.

Other affected camps are: 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II) Camp, 400 Housing Estate (Gubio Camp) in Konduga LGA and Farin Gidan Block Camp in Jere LGA.

There is a major need of sand bags, shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.