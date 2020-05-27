Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (26 May 2020)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 26 May 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall between 23rd and 25th May 2020. Overall, 18 camps were affected in Gwoza, Bama, Maiduguri, Jere and konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the Muna El-Badawy Camp in Jere Lga where a heavy windstorm reignited unguarded cooking fires. This led to a fire outbreak that left 622 makeshift shelters damaged and an estimated 3,576 individuals without shelter, with two casualties recorded in the disaster.

Other affected camps are: GSS Camp, Reception/Transit, Umbazah Rock Side, Wege Arrival Centre in Gwoza LGA; Bakasi Camp, Stadium Camp, Teachers Village, NYSC Camp, Musune, Suleimanti, Kaduwa I, Dogon Iche, Borgozo Camp, Shuwari 5 Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC); Farm Centre in Jere LGA and 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II) in Konduga LGA. Major complaints in the assessed camps are lack of shelter repair kits for reinforcement and blockage of drainage system restricting proper flow of water. Although the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) unit of IOM have responded with the provision of over 100 sand bags, there is still a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and cleaning of drainages as a preparedness measure in all camps.