Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (24 June 2021)

Monguno, Bama and Gwoza LGAs (Local Government Areas)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern state of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. Usually, heavy rainfalls are accompanied by strong winds causing serious damage to shelters of IDPs.

Between 17 and 23 June 2021, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 2 camps and 1 collective settlement in the LGAs Monguno, Bama and Gwoza LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was Goverment Girls Secondary School (GGSS) camp in Monguno LGA where a heavy rainfall damaged 33 shelters, affecting an estimated 431 individuals.

In total, 130 shelters were damaged by storms, leaving a total of 200 households without shelter. Additionally, a total of 11 toilets and 8 showers were damaged by storms. There was no casualty as a result of the storms.

There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits and WASH. As a preventive measure against flooding, most IDP sites need good drainage systems and the use of sand bags to channel the water flow.