Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (18 June 2020)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damage are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 18 June 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall on the 17th of June 2020. Overall, 10 camps were affected in Maiduguri, Jere, Damboa and konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the 400 Housing Estate (Gubio Camp) in Konduga where a heavy rainfall left 15 makeshift shelters damaged, 15 damaged toilets and an estimated 182 individuals without shelter.

Other affected camps are: Low cost Camp in Damboa LGA; NYSC Camp, Teacher’s Village Camp, Yajiwa Camp, Goni Kyarimi Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC); Faria Gidan Block Camp, Wakshama Camp, Al-Yakub Camp managed by Norwegian Refugee Council in Jere LGA and 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II) in Konduga LGA.

There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.