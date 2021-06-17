Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (15 June 2021)

Maiduguri, Jere and Konduga LGAs (Local Government Areas)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern state of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. Usually, heavy rainfalls are accompanied by strong winds causing serious damage to shelters of IDPs.

Between 08 and 14 June 2021, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 10 camps, 9 collective settlements, 2 host community locations and 1 transitional center were affected in Jere, Maiduguri and Konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the Madinatu camp in Jere LGA where a heavy rainfall damaged 755 shelters and left an estimated 3,967 individuals without shelter.

In total, 1,618 shelters were damaged by storms, leaving a total of 1,518 households without shelter. Additionally, a total of 106 toilets and 34 showers were damaged by storms. Eight casualties were reported in Madinatu Camp and 3 casualties were reported in El-Miskin II Camp. Both camps are located in the ward Old Maiduguri in Jere LGA of Borno State.

There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits and WASH. As a preventive measure against flooding, most IDP sites need good drainage systems and the use of sand bags to channel the water flow.