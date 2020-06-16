Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (15 June 2020)

Maiduguri, Jere and Konduga LGA (Local Government Area)

SUMMARY

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 15 June 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall on the 14th of June 2020. Overall, 17 camps were affected in Maiduguri, Jere and konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II Camp) in Konduga LGA where a heavy rainfall damaged 33 shelters, 6 toilets and 1 shower point leaving an estimated 135 individuals without shelter and 4 injured individuals.

Other affected camps are: Shuwari 5 Camp, Koori Camp, Federal Low Cost Camp, Suleimanti, Teacher’s Village Camp, Bakasi Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC); Muna Primary Camp, El-Miskin Center and Transit Camp, Al-Yakubu Camp managed by Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Ahmed Grema Camp (managed by NRC), Bolori Burin Camp, Bulamatari Camp, Muna Asheri Camp in Jere LGA and Federal Training Center Camp (Dalori I Camp), 400 Housing Estate Gubio (Gubio Camp) in Konduga LGA.

There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.