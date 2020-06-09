Nigeria
Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (09 June 2020)
Maiduguri, Jere, Damboa and Konduga LGA (Local Government Area)
SUMMARY
With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.
On 9 June 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall on the 8th of June 2020. Overall, 12 camps were affected in Maiduguri, Jere, Damboa and Konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the Doron-Baga Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council where a heavy rainfall left 50 makeshift shelters damaged, 6 damaged toilets and an estimated 500 individuals without shelter.
Other affected camps are: Old Secretariat Camp, Low cost Camp in Damboa LGA; Shuwari 5 Camp, Doro Camp managed by Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC); Adinatu Camp, El-Miskin Camp, Al-Yakubu Camp (managed by NRC), Ahmed Grema Camp (managed by NRC) in Jere LGA and 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II), Federal Training Center Camp (Dalori I Camp), 400 Housing Estate Gubio (Gubio Camp) in Konduga LGA.
There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported except in Shuwari 5 Camp in Maiduguri where 3 individuals were injured.
- International Organization for Migration
