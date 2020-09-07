Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (06 September 2020)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 06 September 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall between the 1st- 6th of September 2020. Overall, 7 camps were affected in Gwoza, Monguno, Maiduguri and Konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the GGSS camp in Monguno LGA where a heavy rainfall left 1,140 makeshift shelters damaged and an estimated 3,764 individuals without shelter due to flooding.

Other affected camps are: Suleimanti Camp, Musune Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Wakane Host Community in Gwoza LGA, Gardener Low Cost Camp, NRC 1 & 2 in Monguno LGA and 400 Housing Estate (Gubio Camp) in Konduga LGA.

There is a major need of sand bags, shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.