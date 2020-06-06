Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (06 June 2020)

Gwoza, Bama, Maiduguri, Jere, and Konduga LGA (Local Government Area)

SUMMARY

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s confict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 5 May 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sutained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall between 4th and 5th June 2020. Overall, 10 camps were affected in Gwoza, Maiduguri, Jere and Konduga LGAs.

Affected camps include: Camp D (Damara Arrival Center), Camp E in Gwoza LGA; Bakasi Camp, Doron Baga Camp, Eyn Can Center Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC); Ahmed Grema Camp, Custom House, Musari Camp in Jere LGA and 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II), Federal Training Center Camp (Dalori I) in Konduga LGA.

There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and cleaning of drainages as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported except in Bakasi Camp in Maiduguri where 2 individuals were injured.