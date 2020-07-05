Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (04 July 2020)

Maiduguri, Jere, Kaga and Konduga LGA (Local Government Area)

SUMMARY

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 04 July 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall between the 29th of June - 3rd of July 2020. Overall, 19 camps were affected in Maiduguri, Jere, Kaga and konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the Federal Low cost Chezcoan camp in Maiduguri Metropilitan Council where a heavy rainfall left 118 makeshift shelters damaged and an estimated 342 individuals without shelter.

Other affected camps are: Aisha Buhari Camp in Kaga LGA; St. Hillary Camp, Garba Buzu Quaters, Kaduwa I Camp, Stadium Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC); Madinatu Camp, Farm Center, Farin Gidan Block Camp, Korso Bashir Camp, El-miskin Camp, Warshama Camp, Al-Yakub Camp, Ajigab Camp, Ahmed Grema Camp, Old Maiduguri Police Station Camp in Jere LGA and 400 Housing Estate (Gubio Camp) in Konduga LGA.

There is a major need of shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.