Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (04 August 2020)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 04 August 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall on the 3rd of August 2020. Overall, 8 camps were affected in Maiduguri and Konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the NYSC camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council where a heavy rainfall left 256 makeshift shelters damaged and an estimated 768 individuals without shelter due to flooding.

Other affected camps are: Bakassi Camp, Teacher’s Village Camp, Stadium Camp, Shuwari 5 Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Federal Training Center Camp (Dalori I) Camp, 400 Housing Estate (Gubio Camp), 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II) Camp in Konduga LGA.

There is a major need of sand bags, shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.