Nigeria: Flash Report | Windstorm and Rainfall Damages to IDP Sites (02 August 2020)

Bama, Jere, Maiduguri and Konduga LGA (Local Government Area)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northeastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settings. This is so because the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 03 August 2020, IOM’s DTM program carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorm and rainfall on the 2nd of August 2020. Overall, 9 camps were affected in Bama, Jere, Maiduguri and Konduga LGAs. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the Faria Gidan Block camp in Jere LGA where a heavy rainfall left 115 makeshift shelters damaged and an estimated 345 individuals without shelter due to flooding.

Other affected camps are: GSSS Camp Bama in Bama LGA, Borgoza Camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Federal Training Center Camp (Dalori I) Camp, 400 Housing Estate (Gubio Camp) in Konduga LGA and Madinatu Camp, Al-Yakub Camp, El-miskin Center, Fulatari Camp in Jere LGA.

There is a major need of sand bags, shelter, shelter repair kits, construction and sanitation materials as a preparedness measure in all camps, provision of basic NFI as well as reconstruction of damaged toilets and shower areas. No casualty was reported.