Nigeria: Flash Report | Waterboard IDP Camp Monguno Fire Outbreak (13 March 2020)

At about 2:10 PM on 12th March 2020, a fire incident was reported at Waterboard IDP Camp affecting a total number of 62 individuals (14 households). It was reported that 10 emergency shelters were damaged in the incident, properties belonging to the affected individuals destroyed and a few biometric ID cards burnt. A fatality was recorded in the fire disaster with another person suffering first degree burns and is currently receiving treatment at Alima Clinic.

The affected population who are currently without shelter include 35 children, 14 men and 13 women. They are in immediate need of shelters, food items and Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as cooking utensils, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, etc. There is also an urgent need of biometric ID cards replacement to enable IDPs access services requiring the use of the cards following the incident.