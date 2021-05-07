Nigeria: Flash Report - Shehuri Modu Kasa Camp fire outbreak IOM DTM Rapid Assessment Dikwa Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State (6 May 2021)

On 02 May 2021 at 3:00PM, a fire outbreak was recorded in Shehuri/Modu kasa Camp in Dikwa LGA. The fire reportedly destroyed shelters and belongings of six IDP households. This incident fully destroyed 4 emergency shelters and partially damaged 2 shelters, affecting a total of 27 individuals in 6 households. The affected individuals include 14 children, 7 women and 6 men.

The victims of these fire outbreaks, who are currently residing with friends and relatives in the camp and in the host communities, are in desperate need of shelter, food and NFIs, as the fire also destroyed food items belonging to residents.