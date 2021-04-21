Nigeria: Flash Report - Gongolong Kareram Fire outbreak IOM DTM Rapid Assessment Jere Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State (20 April 2021)

On 16 April 2021 at 2:00PM, just five days since the last fire outbreak, another fire was recorded at Gongolong Kareram Camp that reportedly destroyed shelters and belongings of numerous IDP households.

This incident fully destroyed 287 makeshift shelters and partially damaged 17 makeshift shelters, impacting a total of 736 individuals in 152 households. The affected individuals include 393 children, 157 women and 186 men.

Additionally, 2 blocks of toilets and 2 blocks of showers were destroyed by the fire.

The victims of these fire outbreaks, who are currently residing with friends and relatives in the camp and in the host communities, are in desperate need of shelter, food and NFIs.

Response

At the time of writing, the affected populations has yet not been assisted and residents are currently repairing their damaged shelters.