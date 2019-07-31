31 Jul 2019

Nigeria: Flash Report | Displacement in North Central and North West States - 26 July 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 Jul 2019
OVERVIEW

A total of 238,102 individuals (41,105 households) displaced in the North Central and North Western states of Nigeria

The North Central and North West states of Nigeria have been witnessing large-scale population displacement caused by a spurt in criminal activities, such as kidnappings and attacks by herdsmen, as well as communal clashes.

According to an assessment conducted by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) unit of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as of 22 July 2019, an estimated 238,102 individuals were displaced in the two regions. The affected North Central region includes the states of Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa, Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states in the North West region.

Movements of displaced populations took place within state boundaries, between states and across the international border to the neighboring country of Niger. Affected populations, and vulnerable women and children, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The DTM unit of IOM Nigeria has been working in the regions to support humanitarian partners by collecting, analysing and disseminating up-to-date data on IDPs in order to facilitate the provision of effective assistance to the affected population.

International Organization for Migration:
