Nigeria: Flash Report | Displacement to Batsari, Batsari LGA (Local Government Area) Katsina State | 2 August 2019

Batsari Government Model Primary School in Batsari LGA of Katsina state has recorded population movements that require urgent humanitarian response.

The movements were reported to have been triggered by banditry hostilities in Wagini, Madogara, Manawa, Ruma and Batsari wards of Batsari LGA and Baure B ward of Safana LGA (all in Katsina state) at night on 30 July 2019. Over 10 villages were reported to have been affected by the hostilities with 8 casualities already recorded, 6 women were abducted and scores injured.

As of 2 August 2019, Batsari Government Model Primary School has received an estimated 9,021 individuals from the aforementioned wards.