05 Aug 2019

Nigeria: Flash Report | Displacement to Batsari, Batsari LGA (Local Government Area) Katsina State | 2 August 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1000.71 KB)

Batsari Government Model Primary School in Batsari LGA of Katsina state has recorded population movements that require urgent humanitarian response.

The movements were reported to have been triggered by banditry hostilities in Wagini, Madogara, Manawa, Ruma and Batsari wards of Batsari LGA and Baure B ward of Safana LGA (all in Katsina state) at night on 30 July 2019. Over 10 villages were reported to have been affected by the hostilities with 8 casualities already recorded, 6 women were abducted and scores injured.

As of 2 August 2019, Batsari Government Model Primary School has received an estimated 9,021 individuals from the aforementioned wards.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.