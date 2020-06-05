Nigeria: Farmers receive seeds, cash to stave off looming hunger as COVID-19 drives up food prices

Some 20,000 vulnerable households in Cross Rivers, Nassarawa, Adamawa and Bauchi States received seeds for the upcoming planting season, with distributions ongoing in Borno State to another 16,000 families. Together with seeds, farming communities receive cash to enable them to buy food during the lean season.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) fears that without support, families could face a particularly difficult lean season, as COVID-19 disrupted supply chains, sending food process up.

“People have endured war and displacement and we are helping them to stand back on their feet,” says Kouadio Arsene Kouame, ICRC agronomist in Borno state. “The spread of COVID-19 made large distributions very difficult to organize. But if we miss the beginning of the planting season, it will take 12 months to catch up.”

In the North-East of the country, 2.9 million people are food insecure and the figure could rise to 3.7 million by the June – August lean season, according to the UN estimates.

People affected by the armed conflict and violence are particularly vulnerable to the economic impact of the pandemic. Prolonged, sometimes multiple displacement, insecurity, difficult access to land and other resources have tested their resilience, stretching it to the limit.

ICRC had to revise its initial plan to adapt to the realities of the pandemic. Movement restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus added another layer of challenges to the complex security environment. At the same time, taking all the necessary measures to avoid people gathering in crowds and ensure handwashing doubled the duration of distributions.

