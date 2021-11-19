Nigeria: Famine Monitoring System - October 2021 Monthly Bulletin | Cadre Harmonisé Task Force on Inaccessible Areas

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• The findings from the FMS showed concerning food consumption deficits and limited diversity of diets in the inaccessible areas surveyed. More than one in every two households (61 percent) struggled to have sufficient food intake and 77 percent experienced crisis or higher levels (CH Phase 3 and above) of food deprivation and hunger, further evidenced inthe pervasive use of food-based coping strategies;

• More than two in every three households relied on either crisis (17 percent) or emergency (50.3 percent) coping strategies to meet their food needs, which heightens economic vulnerability due to the negative impact on future productivity of the most affected households;

• The levels of acute malnutrition among new arrivals from the inaccessible areas is Critical (Phase 4 IPC Acute Malnutrition Classification) with the overall Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates 22.0% and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) at 9.0%. The high levels of acute malnutrition indicate an extremely stressed population including food insecurity, poor water and sanitation access, and poor health conditions as the key underlying causes of acute malnutrition;

• Detailed analysis among arrival population with good quality and adequate sample size showed Critical (Phase 4) GAM rates in Magumeri and Kukawa LGAs. According to the FMS over a half of the children are stunted (58.3%) and underweight (42.253.4%). The high stunting and underweight is a clear indication of a population that is chronically stressed with poor nutrition and repeated infection;

• Overall, both crude and under five mortality rates were above the emergency threshold of 1 death/10,000 population/day and 2 deaths/10,000 population/day respectively with values of 2.24 deaths/10,000 persons/day for CMR and 2.41 deaths /10,000 under-fives/day. Analysis of the data for the 4 LGAs (Kukawa, Madagali, Magumeri, and Gwoza) with the highest number of people reveals that both CMR and U5MR are highest in Gwoza 4.66 deaths/10,000 persons/day and 9.27 deaths/10,000 under-fives/day;

• The elevated levels of consumption gaps, malnutrition, mortality and pervasive usage of emergency coping strategies, is largely underscored by limited availability of food stocks, restricted access to functional markets and water, health and sanitation services, which might heighten morbidity risk and impact households' ability to engage in labour for food or resource gathering.