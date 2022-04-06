Nigeria + 3 more
Nigeria: Factsheet (October - December 2021)
UNHCR reached out to 22,600 individuals to mark 16 Days of Activism against Genderbased Violence together with refugees, internally displaced people, host communities and partners across Nigeria.
Some 24,000 people - 6,000 IDPs and 18,000 refugees - benefitted from awareness raising campaigns on prevention and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 40,000 refugee women and men – mostly Cameroonians – benefitted from cash assistance to buy their daily food from October to December 2021.