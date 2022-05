During the reporting period, 4,215 refugees were registered, bringing the total number of registered Cameroonian refugees to 76,577 as of 31 March 2022.

Some 129,000 people - 122,000 IDPs and 7,000 refugees - benefitted from awareness raising campaigns on Gender Based Violence (GBV) and prevention and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 24,000 Cameroonian refugees benefitted from cash assistance to buy their daily food as well as food assistance between January and March 2022.