During the reporting period, 800 refugees were registered, bringing the total number of registered Cameroonian refugees to 77,487 as of 30 June 2022.

More than 16,000 refugees, IDPs, refugee returnees and host community members benefitted from awareness raising campaigns on Gender Based Violence (GBV) and COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 37,000 Cameroonian refugees benefitted from cash assistance to buy their daily food as well as food assistance as of 30 June 2022.