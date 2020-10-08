Nigeria Fact Sheet - August 2020

SGBV prevention and response campaigns and messaging reached over 20,000 refugees and IDPs across Nigeria.

11,606 IDP children received birth certificates and 15,089 IDPs received indigene certificates.

34,000 Cameroonian refugees received cash for food assistance.

Main Activities

Cameroonian refugees in South-south Nigeria

Protection

Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria are in 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in three main States namely, Benue, Cross River (CRS) and Taraba States. 53% of the refugees live in about 87 host communities, while the remaining 47% live in three out of camp settlements – Adagom, Ukende (CRS) and Ikyogen (Benue).

The Office facilitated the renewal of a two-year Temporary Protection Status for Cameroonians refugees by the Government of Nigeria (GoN), following expiration of the former in May 2020.

1,043 refugee children have been issued birth certificates by the National Population Commission in Benue, CRS and Taraba States.

At least 25 refugees detained by the Police and Immigration Officials in Cross River (CRS), Benue and Taraba States were released, thanks to advocacy by UNHCR and its partners.

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) prevention and response awareness campaign reached over 10,000 refugees.