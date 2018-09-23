Nigeria: Emergency appeal - (Revised) Appeal n° MDRNG025

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 5,425,000 Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support to the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) to deliver assistance and support to some 300,000 people for 9 months in 10 flood-affected states in Nigeria. CHF 500000 DREF loan has been allocated to start the operation. The operation focuses on the following sectors: shelter (including distribution of non-food items); livelihoods and basic needs (including cash-based intervention or direct food assistance); health; water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH); and protection, gender and inclusion. It relies on the following strategies: promoting National Society capacity building and organizational development; ensuring effective and coordinated international response; and on advocacy at local and international level. The planned response reflects the situation as depicted by information available at this time. Accordingly, it will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Details will be available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA).

The operational strategy

Needs assessment and beneficiary selection

Nigeria has received continued rainfall, which started in July and continued into September. The rains have left approximately 80% of the country flooded. Nigeria’s two major rivers – Niger River and Benue River – overflowed into the surrounding communities. To date, 34 states out of 36 states including Federal Capital Territory have been affected with unprecedented high-water levels.

On 18 September, the Government of Nigeria announced a state of emergency in the four worst affected states of Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta. Rapid assessments conducted by the NRCS Headquarters and branches in coordination with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) indicate that the impact of the floods has resulted in 141 deaths, 265 people injured, and a total number of 241,326 households affected in 692 communities. In addition, increased diarrhoea cases have been reported from the four states.

The flood alert released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) indicated that states and communities by the banks of River Niger and Benue may be further flooded due to a systematic daily rise in the water level from both major rivers that cut Nigeria into almost two equal parts: Niger and Benue. In addition, NIMET has predicted more rainfall in the next three weeks across the nation which may likely lead to higher flooding from the upper catchment of the Niger basin. States that are at risk are those contiguous to River Niger and Benue which are Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra,

Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa.