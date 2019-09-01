Nigeria: Election Preparedness Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDRNG026

Description of the disaster

Presidential voting in Nigeria started on February 23, 2019 after a one-week delay. This was due to the postponement by the Independent Electoral Commission due to logistical and operational concerns that needed to be rectified. There were 91 registered political parties and 63 candidates declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that contested for the presidential seat. The sitting President was re-elected by over 15 million votes. The governorship election was also delayed by one week and took place on March 9, 2019.

Election campaigns commenced in December 2018 across the country. Throughout that month, unrest was observed, with incidences of hate speech, a reported death in Kogi, three deaths in Lagos and an attempted assassination of a candidate for governor in Ogun State. As a result of the assassination attempt, a police officer was shot and wounded.

Election campaign billboards were also destroyed in Enugu, Niger, and Kogi.

Since the independence, every election in Nigeria has experienced some level of violence, however, the level and intensity of the violence varied between years and states. A key learning from the experience of the 2015 elections was that violence has the potential to be more widespread than anticipated and that the quality of a response would be negatively impacted by any corresponding funding constraints. As a result, this year’s response plan increased the number of targeted divisions from five to six.

Due to the recurrence of election violence and the projection of two million people being at at-risk, the preparedness level of Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) was increased to improve its ability to provide humanitarian assistance in the event of violence. In preparation for the response, NRCS developed an Elections violence contingency plan in 2018 with the financial support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The objective of the Contingency Plan was to enhance NRCS`s preparedness capacity to respond to the most likely and worst-case scenarios in the identified 26 medium to high risk states. In the event there is reported widespread election violence, the contingency plan would trigger interventions related to health, water sanitation and hygiene, RFL, protection, psychosocial support, food and non-food needs.

The campaign period of the 2019 elections indicated the possibility of significant level of violence and insecurity. Based on the 37 branch election reports, it was reported that 82 persons were reported dead, 765 injured, out of which 183 persons had serious injuries and were referred to hospitals. NRCS through the branches provided humanitarian assistance particularly in First Aid, Psychosocial Support Services (PSS), and providing emergency medical services (referral and transfer).

In support of NRCS preparedness activities and in line with the contingency plan, this DREF operation was launched on January 23, 2019 and supported a step-down Emergency First Aid Team (EFAT) training and mobilization of EFAT volunteers during both the presidential and governorship elections in 15 of the medium to high risk states. Under its 2019 Emergency Appeal, the ICRC supported election preparedness in 11 additional States, through a step down EFAT training and mobilization of EFAT volunteers.