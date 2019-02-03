Nigeria: Election Preparedness Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRNG026 (23 January 2019)

Description of the disaster

Nigeria goes to the polls on February 16, 2019. This will be the sixth quadrennial elections since the end of military rule in 1999. A president will be voted by over 84 million registered voters across the country. There are 91 registered political parties and 63 candidates declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest for the presidential seat. INEC has declared campaigning period open as of December and will close in February. The governor election will also be held two weeks after the presidential election on March 2, 2019.

The two major political parties include the People Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). These two parties held their primaries in 2018 and have chosen their presidential, vice presidents and governorship candidates. Since December 2018, election campaigns have commenced across the country. Unrest has already been observed over the past month of campaigning (e.g. hate speeches), with a reported death in Kogi, three deaths in Lagos and an attempted assassination of a candidate for governor from APC in Ogun State. As a result of the assignation attempt a police officer was shot and wounded. In addition, there have been destructions of election campaign billboards in Enugu, Niger, and Kogi.

In Nigeria, every election since independence has experienced some level of violence, however, the level and intensity of the violence varies from year to year and state to state. The previous 2015 elections experienced political violence during the campaign, voting period and election result announcement. Resulting in a total of 452 injuries, 150 deaths and 65,700 displaced. The NRCS aided 50,000 people, and 1347 volunteers and 50 staff were deployed in 12 states that were affected.

It is anticipated based on the previous five elections (1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2015) a total number of two million (2,000,000) people are likely to be affected from 26 states (out of 36) classified as medium to high risk, these are: Sokoto, Niger, Kwara, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Katsina, Jigawa, Kogi, Osun, Oyo, Edo, Ekiti, Zamfara, Ogun, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Benue, Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Abia, and Bauchi. There are two main lessons learnt from the previous 2015 election: One lesson learnt is that more geographic divisions were impacted by election violence then were planned for (5 divisions). Consequently, the number of target divisions has increased by one. In addition, there were funding constraints to accommodate the additional divisions as NRCS was not aware that there is a possibility to receive a second allocation for the DREF. In the event there is a need to scale up, NRCS will request for a second allocation.

Due to the recurrence of election violence and the projection of two million at-risk population, there is a need to increase the level of preparedness of the NRCS ability to respond to needs of humanitarian assistance. In preparation for the possible response, the NRCS has developed an elections preparedness/contingency plan in 2018 with the technical support from ICRC and IFRC. The objective of the Contingency Plan is to enhance NRCS`s preparedness capacity to respond to the most likely and worst-case scenarios in the pre-identified 26 medium to high risk states. In the event there is reported wide spread election violence, the contingency plan will be activated to trigger interventions in health, water sanitation and hygiene, RFL, protection, psychosocial support, food and non-food needs.

Being auxiliary to the government, the NRCS plays a key role in the affairs of humanitarian assistance particularly in First Aid, Psychosocial Support Services (PSS), Restoring Family Links (RFL), and providing emergency medical services (referral and transfer).

In line with NRCS mandates, the DREF operation plans to assist a step-down Emergency First Aid Team (EFAT) training and mobilizing EFAT volunteers during both the presidential and governor elections in 15 of the medium to high risk states. The remaining 11 states will have a step-down EFAT training covered by ICRC and EFAT teams during both the presidential and governor elections. This operation is focused on election preparedness activities. Should election violence break-out and meet thresholds of widespread situation of violence, the NRCS will activate its contingency plan. Depending on the extent of needs, the NRCS will scale-up its operation which might turn into an Emergency Appeal operation.