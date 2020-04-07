Nigeria Education Sector COVID19 Response Strategy in North East

Education Sector Coordination

The Nigeria Cluster is coordinated centrally by a team of experienced coordination specialists. The team consists of Sector Coordinators from both sector Lead Agencies, UNICEF and Save the Children, as well as an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWGN team is responsible for facilitating the coordination of partners by ensuring the Sector Core Functions are maintained. The EiEWGN team also maintains intercluster coordination with other sector-specific Clusters and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) and - as the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria - The EiEWGN team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Global Education Cluster (GEC).

