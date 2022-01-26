Nigeria: Education in Emergency

January 24th of every year has been mapped out to celebrate the International Day of Education. The event’s theme has always revolved around education as a basic human right and public responsibility. However, many Nigerian children and their sub-Saharan African counterparts can not relate to these ideals. One in every five of the world’s out of school children is in Nigeria, according to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Across Nigeria, violent conflict and socio-economic issues prevent and limit children’s access to education. In northeast Nigeria, riddled by over twelve years of jihadist warfare, children are kidnapped and forced to join terrorist cells or early marriages. Some are fatally used as human bombs. Less unfortunate kids are found in displacement camps, where the necessities of life, including access to education, are profoundly scarce.

Similar contexts exist in some parts of northwest and northcentral Nigeria, ravaged with bandits’ menace. Attacks have moved from rural communities to include large scale ransom kidnaps in schools. In 2021, about 800 students were abducted by bandits and a cumulative of over ₦800 million was demanded as ransom. Recently, accessing education in relatively stable southeast Nigeria has become problematic for many schoolchildren given the brazen sit-at-home orders. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), a proscribed separatist group, have consistently dished out stay-at-home orders to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is on trial for treason. On such days, schools are shut for fear of attacks. Assaults of students and teachers by hoodlums have been recorded during previous designated days. In many of these flashpoints, the safety of students is significantly uncertain.

Accessing education in Nigeria has become increasingly difficult. Many schools have either been shut down or turned into piles of rubbles due to the activities of armed actors. This also includes the fatal loss of lives of children and teachers due to violent attacks. An article argues that educational standards in the southeast will ultimately suffer a decline due to irregular school schedules in the region. In terrorist-rampaged northern Nigerian states, the concerns are how to achieve relative normalcy and ensure enrolment of the millions of out-of-school children. The risks Nigerian kids face in accessing education impacts the hopes of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is quality education. The continued exclusion of many Nigerian children in educational opportunities due to violence will affect their ability to access economic opportunities and deepen human capital deficits.

It is imperative to pay more attention to the conditions of children, especially in conflict zones and the ongoing proliferation of violence in Nigeria. Education remains a critical tool for human capital development and the economic growth of a country. Therefore, the Nigerian government must mobilise development partners to support increasing intervention programmes to provide basic education to children affected by conflict. The efforts should be prefaced by studies that will assess the best alternatives to provide safe learning environments for children in violent flashpoints and resettlement areas.

Beyond education, violent conflict affects all aspects of human endeavours. Therefore, addressing the various conflict issues in Nigeria will help prevent its implication on education and other socio-economic activities. Meaningful development cannot happen in the absence of peace and stability. Managing conflict in Nigeria will help the government and its development partners’ effort towards development assistance across Nigeria.