Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group Secondary Data Review

SDR Executive Summary

Key findings

Access and learning environment

Attendance and enrolment rates continue to be low across northeast Nigeria, with 2.2 million boys, girls and adolescents having no access to basic education. Attendance rates vary significantly by population group (e.g. displaced vs. non-displaced) as well as between and within states. Across most locations, girls are less likely to be attending schools than boys.

Barriers to accessing education have been identified by previous assessments. Financial constraints and poverty are the most frequently cited barriers, followed by early marriage and cultural beliefs for girls and to a lesser extent, distance from schools.

Particular groups have been highlighted as facing additional barriers to accessing education: children with disabilities, children in households with low socio-economic status, displaced populations, and girls.

The most recent figures show that 867 schools are closed across northeast Nigeria, primarily in Borno state, representing a gradual year-on-year improvement. However, within functioning schools, data from 2017 shows that an average of 7 classrooms per school are damaged.

Teaching and learning

In 2017, teaching and learning materials were identified as a gap, with 11% of students having none and 33% having few materials. Since then, there has been evidence of beneficiaries reporting receiving school items through various programmes, though there is little updated and comprehensive data on the prevalence of materials in 2019.

Similarly, there is little updated information available on curriculum, though data collection in 2017 shows that just 11% of schools taught hygiene promotion, 5% life skills and 1% UXO awareness. Some ALP and coaching methods are available through humanitarian funded interventions, and it has been found that basic ALP is more cost effective than ALP+coaching. It was also found that children in different states react differently to these programmes.

Teachers and other education personnel

A study conducted in 2018 found that the conflict has probably not caused a decline in the absolute numbers of teachers per child or the quality of teachers in the state. However, there is a pre-conflict long-standing lack of teaching personnel, which has yet to be remedied.

Furthermore, prevalence of teachers lacking qualifications remains an issue. An assessment by Plan International in 2019 showed that in some areas, teachers with the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), the minimum teaching qualification in Nigeria’s primary and junior secondary schools, are in short supply. This is compounded by the poor quality of entrants to pre-service training, a lack of qualified and experienced teachers, and a poor fit between the education of teachers and the curriculum taught in the classroom.

Protection

Protection-related issues within education are still prevalent across northeast Nigeria. Reports show that attacks on schools are still recurrent and consequently school staff are affected, students abandon schools because their parents are scared for their safety, and there is a risk of being recruited in armed groups despite recent child demobilization. Several child victims of these attacks need psychosocial support.

Military presence in schools is still a major protection problem despite the fact they are there for security reasons, and some military personnel act as teachers. Further, early and forced marriage constitutes a barrier for girls’ access to education in the states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa Access to safe water and sanitary installation in schools remain a challenge for children and exposes them to risks related to water and infectious diseases (see WASH above), including cholera which has seen an outbreak in Adamawa and potentially Borno.

Key information gaps

Access and learning environment

Although enrolment and attendance figures are collected regularly, there is a lack of qualitative information to explain why attendance rates in particular areas and amongst particular population groups are much lower than others. Previous assessments have identified the main barriers to accessing education (in particular, financial constraints), though there is a lack of information on how affected populations believe these barriers should be tackled, as well as detailed information on the population groups identified to face greater barriers to accessing education.

There is also limited information on the status and potential capacity of closed schools.

In terms of open schools, the last large-scale comprehensive assessment of infrastructure was the 2017 JENA, with most information coming from ad-hoc assessments and evaluations completed for specific programming purposes. Updated information on the general status of WASH in schools, including how this may affect girls, is lacking.

Teaching and learning

Comprehensive school-level or household-level information on teaching and learning materials has not been collected since the 2017 JENA.

Information on the use of local languages in schools, in particular whether this affects learning or promotes inclusiveness in certain areas, is missing.

There is little to no information on early childhood development, which has not been prioritised during data collection.

Teachers and other education personnel

There is very limited information in general on teachers and education personnel in Adamawa state.

Although there is information on teacher presence and qualifications in Yobe state, this does not seem to exist elsewhere.

There is limited information available on psychosocial first aid support and training for teachers, as well as in-depth consideration of teacher’s needs.

Protection

General information on the main risks is available, but there is a lack of quantitative and precise data.

There is a lack of in-depth information on early marriage and child labour, in particular how this acts as a barrier to children accessing education

Recommendations

Given the findings from this report, particularly with regards to the gaps presented above, it is recommended that the Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group conduct a joint education needs assessment. Specific areas of focus should include:

To strengthen access and learning environment, there is need to get quality information on why attendance rates among some population group is low and how the barriers, such as financial constraints, should be addressed and tackled in order to strengthen access to education. Equally, data should be collected on functionality and capacity of schools in the whole affected area as well as the status of school infrastructure and WASH in schools, especially as it affects girls.

Information on teaching and learning materials should be gathered with use of local languages in schools whether this affects learning or promotes inclusiveness in certain areas and prioritize getting data on early childhood development. Teacher data and other education personnel presence and qualification require attention and the need to get in-depth information on their professional need in terms capacity building. The crises in the Northeast is a protection crisis, there is need for quantitative and precise data on protection concerns related with education. There is need to get indepth information on early marriage and child labour and how this acts as a barrier to children accessing education. Even if the assessment is on Education, it is important to interact with other sectors, especially Child Protection, GBV and WASH.

It is imperative to align humanitarian and development plans and ensure all humanitarian and development partners support the local and national government to plan and respond to the key issues identified. This can be achieved through proper coordination at both local and national levels.

It is expected that the assessment provides the data required for advocacy purposes both with international donors and government decision makers.