12 Feb 2018

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix Round XXI Report - February 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 12 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.89 MB)

Executive Summary

This report of the Round XXI Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) aims to improve understanding of the scope of displacements, returns and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected states of north-eastern Nigeria. The report covers the period of 22 January to 02 February 2018 and includes the six states most affected by displacement including Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

Round XXI identified 1,782,490 individuals as displaced in the affected states, representing a 4.5 per cent increase (79,810 people) in comparison to the 1,702,680 individuals identified in Round XX (December 2017). The increase is a deviation from the downward trend in the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) recorded over the last few months.

To gain insights into the demographic profile of IDPs; reasons for displacement; places of origin; dwelling types; mobility and unfulfilled needs; and changes in the percentages of displaced persons over time, 5 per cent of the identified IDP population - that is 83,925 displaced persons - were interviewed during this round of assessments.

Additionally, site assessments were carried out in 2,244 sites, with the aim of better understanding needs of the affected population. These sites included 257 camps and camp-like settings and 1,987 locations where IDPs were residing with host communities.

This report also presents an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection. Given that Borno state is the most affected area, this report places a specific focus on data and analysis pertaining to the state. Lastly, this report includes analysis on the increasing number of returnees and their shelter conditions.

