Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 72 (20 - 26 June 2018)

Within the period of 20 – 26 June 2018, a total of 8,194 movements were recorded, including 6,472 arrivals and 1,722 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guzamala, Gwoza, Hawul, Hong, Jere, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Kukawa, Madagali, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (42%), voluntary relocation (23%), military operations (12%), fear of attacks (11%), improved security (6%), ongoing conflict (5%) and IDPs scouting for farmlands (1%).