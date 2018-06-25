Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 71 (13 - 19 June 2018)

Within the period of 13 – 19 June 2018, a total of 3,412 movements were recorded, including 2,913 arrivals and 499 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Gubio, Guzamala, Gwoza, Hawul, Hong, Madagali, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Nganzai, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (35%), military operations (25%), voluntary relocation (25%), farming activities (7%), improved security (4%), ongoing conflict (3%) and fear of attacks (1%).