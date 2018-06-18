Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 70 (6 - 12 June 2018)

Within the period of 6 – 12 June 2018, a total of 5,274 movements were recorded, including 4,324 arrivals and 950 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Gubio, Guzamala, Gwoza, Hawul, Hong, Jere, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Kukawa, Madagali, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Nganzai, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (35%), voluntary relocation (28%), military operations (20%), improved security (14%), fear of attacks (1%), ongoing conflict (1%) and farming activities (1%).