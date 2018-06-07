Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 69 30 May – 5 June 2018

SUMMARY OF MOVEMENTS

Total

Arrivals: 4,344 individuals

Departures: 1,200 individuals

Within the period of 30 May – 5 June 2018, a total of 5,544 movements were recorded, including 4,344 arrivals and 1,200 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Gubio, Guzamala, Gwoza, Hawul, Hong, Jere, Konduga, Kukawa, Madagali,

Mafa, Magumeri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Nganzai, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (36%), voluntary relocation (28%), military operations (28%), improved security (7%) and ongoing conflict (1%).