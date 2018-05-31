Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 68 (23 – 29 May 2018)

SUMMARY OF MOVEMENTS

Arrivals: 3,956 individuals

Departures: 501 individuals

Within the period of 23 – 29 May 2018, a total of 4,457 movements were recorded, including 3,956 arrivals and 501 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guzamala, Gwoza, Hawul, Hong, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Kukawa, Madagali,

Mafa, Magumeri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (31%), voluntary relocation (30%), military operations (21%), improved security (12%), fear of attacks (2%), ongoing conflict (2%) and farming activities (2%).