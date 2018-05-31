31 May 2018

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 68 (23 – 29 May 2018)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

SUMMARY OF MOVEMENTS

Arrivals: 3,956 individuals

Departures: 501 individuals

Within the period of 23 – 29 May 2018, a total of 4,457 movements were recorded, including 3,956 arrivals and 501 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guzamala, Gwoza, Hawul, Hong, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Kukawa, Madagali,
Mafa, Magumeri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (31%), voluntary relocation (30%), military operations (21%), improved security (12%), fear of attacks (2%), ongoing conflict (2%) and farming activities (2%).

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.