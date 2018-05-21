Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Report No. 66 (9 - 14 May 2018)

SUMMARY OF MOVEMENTS

Arrivals: 5,337 individuals

Departures: 579 individuals

Within the period of 9 – 14 May 2018, a total of 5,916 movements were recorded, including 5,337 arrivals and 579 departures at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Demsa, Dikwa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Gubio, Guzamala, Gwoza, Ngala, Hawul, Hong, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Kukawa, Madagali, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Maiha, Michika, Mobbar, Monguno, Mubi-North, Mubi-South, Ngala, Nganzai, Numan, Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa and Borno States.

Assessments identified the following main triggers of movements: poor living conditions (28%), improved security (26%), voluntary relocation (24%), military operations (12%), fear of attacks (7%), ongoing conflict (2%) and farming activities (1%).