Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 30 (December 2019)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report of the Round 30 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) aims to improve the understanding about the scope of internal displacements, returns and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected states of northeastern Nigeria. The report covers the period of 4 to 22 November 2019 and reflects trends from the six most affected north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

For Round 30, 2,039,092 individuals were recorded as displaced in the affected states, indicating a stabilization in numbers as it is slightly higher (an increase of 3,860 people) than 2,035,232 internally displaced persons (IDPs) that were recorded in Round 29 which was published in November 2019. Similar trend was observed in previous two rounds of assessment since August 2019.

The figure is slowing inching above the number of displaced persons recorded in Round 25 (2,026,602), which was conducted before escalating violence was observed in October 2018. During Round 25, a higher number of Local Government Areas (LGAs or districts) and wards were accessible. Given that the numbers of IDPs is increasing slowly although accessibility remains low, it can be inferred that the actual displacement figures could be much higher.

To gain insights into the profiles of IDPs, interviews were conducted with 4 per cent of the identified IDP population — 86,530 displaced persons — during this round of assessments. The information collated and analysed in this report includes the reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, mobility patterns, and unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations.

Additionally, site assessments were conducted in 2,375 locations (down from 2,388 in the last round of assessment, published in November 2019). The purpose was to better understand the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. These sites included 293 (no change from the last round of assessment) camps and camp-like settings and 2,082 locations (down from 2,095 in last round of assessment) where IDPs were residing with host communities. Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

Given that the State of Borno is the most affected by conflict-related displacements, this report specifically emphasizes the related analysis and data. Lastly, this report includes analyses on the increasing number of returnees, profiles of their initial displacement, shelter conditions of returnees, and health, education, livelihood, market, assistance and WASH facilities available to the returnees.