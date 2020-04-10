Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.165 | 30 March - 5 April 2020

During the period of 30 March - 5 April 2020, a total of 1,603 movements were recorded, composed of 1,120 arrivals and 483 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State; Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola South, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded arrivals.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State; Fufore, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: improved security (35%), voluntary relocation (34%), poor living condition (26%) and military operations (5%).