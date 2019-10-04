Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.138 (23 - 29 September 2019)

From the period 23 – 29 September 2019, a total of 1,441 movements were recorded, they composed of 1,118 arrivals and 323 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi South, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kaga and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Mubi North, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (44%), poor living conditions (28%), improved security (17%), conflict/attack (10%) and military operations (1%).