Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.136 (9 - 15 September 2019)

From the period 9 – 15 September 2019, a total of 1,953 movements were recorded, they composed of 1,583 arrivals and 370 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Konduga, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State, and locations in Demsa, Girei, Hong, Maiha, Madagali, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State, locations in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (30%), voluntary relocation (28%), conflict/attack (25%), improved security (8%), fear of attack (7%), military operations (2%) and involuntary relocation (1%).