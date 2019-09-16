Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.135 (2 - 8 September 2019)

From the period 2 – 8 September 2019, a total of 2,521 movements were recorded, composed of 2,170 arrivals and 351 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state, and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno state, locations in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (69%), poor living conditions (15%), conflict/attack (8%), improved security (5%), fear of attack (3%) and military operations (0.4%).