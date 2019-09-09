Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.134 (26 August - 1 September 2019)

From the period 26 August – 1 September, a total of 2,748 movements were recorded, comprising of 729 arrivals and 2,019 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state, and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Gubio, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Maiduguri and Monguno LGAs of Borno state, locations in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: improved security (64%), voluntary relocation (21%), poor living conditions (11%), conflict/attack (3%), fear of attack (1%) and military operations (1%).