Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.133 (19 - 25 August 2019)

From the period 19 – 25 August, a total of 6,980 movements were recorded, composed of 1,371 arrivals and 5,609 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state, and locations in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gubio, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Magumeri LGAs of Borno state, locations in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (74%), voluntary relocation (13%), poor living conditions (7%), improved security (2%), flood (1%), military operations (1%), involuntary relocation (0.9%) and fear of attack (0.4%).