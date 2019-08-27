Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.132 (12 - 18 August 2019)

Within the period of 12 – 18 August, a total of 7,398 movements were recorded, of which include 821 arrivals and 6,577 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Mafa, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state, and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gubio, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Maiduguri LGAs of Borno state, locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa state and locations in Bursari, Damaturu and Geidam LGAs of Yobe state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: flood (76%), poor living conditions (7%), Voluntary relocation (7%), conflict/attack (7%), improved security (3%), military operations (0.3%) and involuntary relocation (0.1%).