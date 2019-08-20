Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.131 (5 - 11 August 2019)

Within the period of 5 – 11 August, a total of 1,084 movements were recorded, including 687 arrivals and 397 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Jere, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno state and locations in Fufore, Girei, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (32%), improved security (20%), flood (1%), Military operations (0.5%), Fear of attack (2%), Improved security (20%) and poor living conditions (45%).