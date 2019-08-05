05 Aug 2019

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.129 (22 - 28 July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (988.54 KB)

SUMMARY

Within the period of 22 - 28 July, a total of 2,967 movements were recorded, including 2,297 arrivals and 670 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira Uba, Bama, Chibok and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Madagali and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (28%), improved security (9%), fear of attack (5%), ongoing conflict (31%), military operation (1%) and poor living conditions (26%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.