Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.129 (22 - 28 July 2019)

SUMMARY

Within the period of 22 - 28 July, a total of 2,967 movements were recorded, including 2,297 arrivals and 670 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Askira Uba, Bama, Chibok and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Madagali and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (28%), improved security (9%), fear of attack (5%), ongoing conflict (31%), military operation (1%) and poor living conditions (26%).